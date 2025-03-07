The first major election since last November is coming up in just 26 days: the race for Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court that will determine the majority.

It’s a statewide election, and a nominally nonpartisan one. But the political consequences are enormous. Judge Susan Crawford has the endorsement of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and an array of groups and people who believe in freedom, justice, democracy, and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Brad Schimel has the endorsement of the GOP, Scott Walker, and Elon Musk—and is frantically waving his hand trying to attract the endorsement of Donald Trump.

In fact, Musk has offered more than his endorsement and his tweets—his entities have, at the time of this writing, poured at least $6.2 million into the race to help Schimel.

It’s a huge sum. But it carries an extreme political risk for Schimel—because Elon Musk is politically radioactive in the extreme.

Right now, Elon Musk has a -12 net favorability in Wisconsin—worse than any other Republican. In internal polling, we’re seeing that, among Democrats likely to vote in the spring Supreme Court election, 1% see him favorably—and 94% see him unfavorably. And because of that, we Democrats have an opportunity. Make Musk’s link to Schimel clear, and Democratic turnout rises. Thus, our new ad:

Help us get this ad in front of more Wisconsin Dems. Chip in here: peoplevmusk.com. And then sign up to help volunteer. We can win this. And we can strike a blow on behalf of democracy itself.