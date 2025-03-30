Subscribe
Sign in
As Musk buys votes, it's time to answer which shall rule: wealth or the people?
An 1873 warning to 2025 America
13 hrs ago
•
Ben Wikler
114
Share this post
Ben Wikler
As Musk buys votes, it's time to answer which shall rule: wealth or the people?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Final four days: WI Supreme Court race state of play
Musk is in for $26m. Early voting is up 54%. Sprinting to April 1.
Mar 29
•
Ben Wikler
120
Share this post
Ben Wikler
Final four days: WI Supreme Court race state of play
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Crawford v. Schimel (and Musk) is a David v. Goliath story
Home stretch.
Mar 22
•
Ben Wikler
108
Share this post
Ben Wikler
Crawford v. Schimel (and Musk) is a David v. Goliath story
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
"Democrats' Anti-Musk Strategy Gets First Test in Wisconsin Election"
... and it's up to all of us to make sure the test result points the way for Dems nationally. .
Mar 17
•
Ben Wikler
3,098
Share this post
Ben Wikler
"Democrats' Anti-Musk Strategy Gets First Test in Wisconsin Election"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28
Wisconsin Supreme Court: They’re calling him “Elon Schimel”
Elon’s in for $10.2 million and counting to beat Susan Crawford. But Wisconsin can’t be bought.
Mar 15
•
Ben Wikler
288
Share this post
Ben Wikler
Wisconsin Supreme Court: They’re calling him “Elon Schimel”
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
26 days until Wisconsin's Supreme Court election
Brad Schimel v. Susan Crawford is also Elon Musk v. democracy.
Mar 7
•
Ben Wikler
180
Share this post
Ben Wikler
26 days until Wisconsin's Supreme Court election
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
© 2025 Ben Wikler
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts